Ex-Boston Anchor Speaks Kevin Spacey Alleged Sexual Assault on Family Member (LIVE STREAM)

A former Boston TV news anchor is moments away from holding a news conference to share details alleging Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted an 18-year-old family member ... and TMZ will be streaming live.

Heather Unruh -- who will be flanked by her lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian -- just last month tweeted the disgraced actor assaulted a loved one, and decided to speak after Harvey Weinstein's case unraveled following explosive stories from the New York Times and The New Yorker.

As we reported ... the alleged incident occurred at a bar on Nantucket Island in 2016. Our sources say the alleged victim reported the incident to cops sometime in 2017 but we've not been able to confirm if police investigated.