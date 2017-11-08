NFL Referee's Ex-Girlfriend Arrested, Allegedly Lied About Dom. Violence

NFL Referee Ex-Girlfriend Arrested Allegedly Lied About Dom. Violence

The ex-girlfriend of NFL referee Carl Johnson has been arrested after cops say she LIED in a police report in which she accused Johnson of domestic violence.

As we previously reported, Johnson's ex-GF had gone to cops accusing Carl of engaging in a pattern of domestic violence beginning in Dec. 2016. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into Johnson.

But now, LPSO Lt. Brennan Matherne tells TMZ Sports ... it's the GF who's in trouble now.

"The investigation is ongoing, but I can confirm we have filed charges against Sandra Brooks for Domestic Abuse Battery, Defamation, Criminal Mischief – Filing a False Police Report, and Filing a False Petition for a Protective Order."

"She turned herself in yesterday afternoon and was released after posting $2,500 bond."

Brooks is a former police officer.

We spoke with Brooks who is adamant she is telling the truth -- and claims she's the VICTIM in the case.

Johnson has also maintained his innocence from the very beginning.

As for the NFL, we know the league launched an investigation as well -- but so far, Johnson has not been disciplined.