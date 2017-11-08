Terry Crews Files Police Report Alleging Sexual Assault

Terry Crews just walked into an LAPD station and filed a report alleging sexual assault ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Crews went to cops nearly a month after posting on Twitter that a high-level Hollywood executive "came over 2 me and groped my privates" at a Hollywood function.

Crews came forward with the allegations following mounting accusations against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. Because the alleged incident occurred last year and within the statute of limitations in Cali, it's possible Crews coming forward could trigger a criminal investigation.

We spoke to Terry's wife days after the accusation, and she said there's a reason why rich, powerful men get away with it.