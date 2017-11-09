Mel B, Stephen Belafonte Settle Major Divorce Issues

Mel B, Stephen Belafonte Settle Major Divorce Issues

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have settled the domestic violence portion of their nasty divorce.

We're told the 2 have reached an agreement and Mel has withdrawn her domestic violence restraining order against Stephen.

The implication ... it opens the door for Stephen to see his 6-year-old daughter Madison.

We're also told Mel B and Stephen settled a portion of their property division.

There has been no resolution of the Lorraine Gilles matter -- she's the former nanny who claims Mel B pressured her into having 3-ways with the couple. However, we're told they're close to reaching a resolution.