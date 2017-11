Mike Tyson Denied Entry Into Chile ... Ordered back to U.S.

Mike Tyson got KO'd in Chile -- authorities there denied him entry and ordered him back to the U.S. of A.

Authorities say the former heavyweight boxing champ didn't meet the requirements for entry Thursday because of his rap sheet. The country's equivalent of the FBI posted this pic showing Tyson flanked by 2 detectives.

Tyson -- who served 3 years in prison after a 1992 rape conviction -- was reportedly heading to Chile to take part in a promo for a local TV channel there.