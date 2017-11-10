Yasiel Puig Drives Away In $400K Car, Has Been Batman All Along

Yasiel Puig I'M BATMAN DAMN IT ... My $400K Car Gave it Away

Yasiel Puig just made a HUGE mistake, revealing his secret identity to TMZ Sports while leaving Delilah in Hollywood and the tip-off was the ridiculously hot car he was driving.

Yasiel Puig, Dodgers star, is Batman.

We know how it sounds, but consider the facts. Puig, who always talks to us, didn't, then proceeded to hop in his black Lamborghini Aventador -- MSRP $400k -- and sped off like he was hiding something.

Our theory? Yasiel forgot to use his driver (Alfred) and absent mindedly got into his work car (chicks dig the car after all) and headed out to Delilah for dinner, not realizing we would be there.

Now we know why he was bragging about having so much money the last time we got him (Wayne Enterprises) and why he's not worried about the crooks who robbed him. He'll take care of it.

He's the hero L.A. deserves ('cause it sure as hell ain't Yu Darvish).