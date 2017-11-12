Shaquille and Shaunie O'Neal Throw Daughter a Million Dollar Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Shaq & Shaunie O'Neal Happy Sweet 16th, Mimi ... Here's a $1M Bday Party!

Exclusive Details

Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal spared no expense for their daughter's sweet 16 ... and by expense, we mean they dropped almost a mil for the kid.

The O'Neals threw Amirah -- aka Mimi -- an EPIC 16th birthday party Saturday night in L.A. that was fit for royalty -- 'cause the proud parents spent nearly a million dollars on the whole shebang. Yep, you read that right ... $1,000,000.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ Sports that Shaq and Shaunie rented out out the entire rooftop area of the W Hotel in Hollywood, and they gifted Mimi a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Oh, and they also booked YG to perform ... who we're told did 8 songs, including his hits "Toot It And Boot It" and "Why You Always Hatin?"

From the looks of the party, we'd say it was money well spent. Especially if you were lucky enough to end up at Mimi's.