Tom Brady's Personal Autograph Session Prices Go Up ... Since March!

If you thought $1,000 for a Tom Brady autographed football was expensive ... hold on to your avocado toast -- because the price JUST WENT UP!
Earlier this year, TMZ Sports reported that Tom was hosting a private signing session back in March -- where fans could pick an item for Tom to sign ... for a hefty price.
Now, Tom's holding another autograph session later this month ... and the price per auto on some of the items has gone up $50 EACH. Here's a list ...
Want Tom to sign a FOOTBALL for you? It's $1,049 (March: $1,000)
Autographed Photo? That'll be $899 (March: $850)
Pats mini-helmet? $949 (March: $900)
Tom Brady "game day" style jersey? $1,249 (March: $1,200)
Bottom line ... seems Tom's stock is still rising. So, is $1,049 a good deal? Could be by next March!