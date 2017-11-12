TMZ

Tom Brady: Yeah, I'll Sign for You ... But the Price Just Went Up!

11/12/2017 12:50 AM PST

Tom Brady's Personal Autograph Session Prices Go Up ... Since March!

EXCLUSIVE

If you thought $1,000 for a Tom Brady autographed football was expensive ... hold on to your avocado toast -- because the price JUST WENT UP! 

Earlier this year, TMZ Sports reported that Tom was hosting a private signing session back in March -- where fans could pick an item for Tom to sign ... for a hefty price. 

Now, Tom's holding another autograph session later this month ... and the price per auto on some of the items has gone up $50 EACH. Here's a list ... 

Want Tom to sign a FOOTBALL for you? It's $1,049 (March: $1,000)

Autographed Photo? That'll be $899 (March: $850)

Pats mini-helmet? $949 (March: $900)

Tom Brady "game day" style jersey? $1,249 (March: $1,200)

Bottom line ... seems Tom's stock is still rising. So, is $1,049 a good deal? Could be by next March! 

