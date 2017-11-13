'Veronica Mars' Actor Brad Bufanda 911 Call ... Possible Shot Fired

"Veronica Mars" actor Brad Bufanda hit the sidewalk so loudly when he jumped to his death at least one 911 caller reported it as a gunshot.

TMZ broke the story ... Bufanda committed suicide in L.A. earlier this month. The person who called 911 lived nearby and asked if police had any other reports of shots fired. It seems the caller figured out what really happened by the end of the call ... because they tell the operator the height of the building from which Bufanda jumped.

As we previously reported ... although a suicide note was also found at the scene, his manager told TMZ his sudden death was an absolute shock since he didn't struggle with substance abuse or any known emotional problems.

Bufanda was 34.