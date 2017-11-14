Jerry Jones I'm Not Being Forced to Leave Cowboys

Jerry Jones: I'm Not Being Forced to Leave Cowboys

Jerry Jones says claims of a secret plan to force him to give up control of the Dallas Cowboys are "laughable and ridiculous" ... and says the idea of an overthrow is just plain silly.

FYI, the controversy stems from a PFT report saying some NFL owners have discussed a "nuclear option" to force Jones out for conduct detrimental to the league due to his war on NFL Commish Roger Goodell.

The Cowboys owner appeared on 105.3 The Fan -- where he shot down the suggestion he could be forced out ... and said he hasn't heard a peep about any such plan from the league or any other owner.

"I've had not one -- not one -- inkling of communication from the league office or any owner that would suggest something that laughable and ridiculous, and that's about where that is."

"If somebody is asserting that or thinking about that kind of thing, then they are not knowledgeable about how things work in the NFL."

As for Goodell's extension ... Jones says there's plenty of time to talk about a new contract, but he'd rather focus on other bigger issues in the league first.