Jordin Sparks Secretly Married Fitness Model Boyfriend in July!!!

Jordin Sparks ﻿is the queen of splashes -- she's not only been married since July, she's also expecting her first kiddo!!!

The former "American Idol" winner says she and her fitness guru/aspiring model boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, secretly eloped in Hawaii back in July. She says they got married in front of a small group of friends. We did some digging and saw these photos of the new couple hitting the beach days after the wedding ... where you can see Jordin's gold wedding band.

As if that wasn't huge news already ... Jordin also told PEOPLE she got pregnant in August. Jordin said learning she was pregnant was an "initial shock" but now she's excited about sharing the news.

Congrats! And CONGRATS!!