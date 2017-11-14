LiAngelo Ball, UCLA Teammates Touch Down In U.S.

LiAngelo Ball & Teammates Home Sweet Home ... Touch Down at LAX

LiAngelo Ball and his 2 UCLA basketball teammates are finally back on U.S. soil after getting the green light to leave China ... one week after they were arrested for jacking sunglasses.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley touched down at LAX moments ago following a 13-hour flight out of Shanghai.

The guys had been holed up at the Hyatt Hangzhou -- while some of the most powerful people in the world, from President Trump to President Xi to Jack Ma, worked on their release.

Chinese officials reportedly dropped the shoplifting charges on Tuesday and allowed the guys to return home. UCLA says the school will launch its own investigation to decide whether or not to discipline the players.

Been a hell of a week. And with reports saying they could've faced 10 years in Chinese prison, guessing they're all gonna sleep pretty well tonight.