UCLA Players Leaving China, Flying to U.S.

UCLA Players Leaving China, Flying to U.S.

Breaking News

The 3 UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China are finally leaving the country Tuesday -- and flying back to the United States, this according to the Wall Street Journal.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were spotted at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai early Tuesday -- getting ready to board a Delta plane bound for Los Angeles.

The players had been confined to their hotel after officials say they jacked sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store during the team trip to China.

Some of the most powerful people in the world got involved in order to get the players home -- including President Donald Trump and billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma.