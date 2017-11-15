Shaq Says Million Dollar Parties Won't Stop, 2 More to Throw!

EXCLUSIVE
Great news for Shaq's kids -- there are more MILLION DOLLAR PARTIES in your future, and this is coming straight from the man with the cash, dear old Shaq Daddy.
The Diesel has already thrown huge 7-figure blowout Sweet 16 parties for Shareef and Amirah -- renting out swanky Hollywood hot spots, with celeb performances and expensive cars.
So, when we saw Shaq in Bev Hills Tuesday -- we had to ask if he's already budgeted the additional cheese to fund more million-dollar bashes for his two youngest kids.
The answer is gonna make his kids smile ... we promise.