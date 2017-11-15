Steven Tyler Says Ric Flair Is 'Full of Sh*t' with Sex Talk

Steven Tyler Ric Flair's Totally 'Full of Sh*t' Didn't Bang 10,000 Chicks!!

Steven Tyler's banged an astronomical amount of groupies over the years -- but even he's calling B.S. on Ric Flair's claim that he got 10,000 chicks (give or take) to ride "Space Mountain."

We got the Aerosmith legend leaving LAX ... and you can tell he thought The Nature Boy's number was comical -- joking he had him beat before comparing him to rockstar Gene Simmons (who says he slept with almost 5,000 chicks himself).

But Tyler hit Naitch with a low blow before he rode off into the night, telling TMZ Sports how he really feels -- "that guy's full of sh*t."

As for Steven's number ... sorry, guys -- he "was too busy getting high" to count.