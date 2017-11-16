Terrell Owens Says Carson Wentz Is a Better QB Than Donovan McNabb

Terrell Owens Wentz Is a Better QB Than McNabb Sorry Not Sorry, Donovan!!

Terrell Owens says he'd take Carson Wentz ﻿over Donovan McNabb -- and he doesn't give a damn what his former quarterback thinks about it.

We got T.O. out in Beverly Grove ... and asked the former Eagles wideout to pick between the Eagles superstar QBs.

It was a tough call for Terrell, but ultimately -- "I'd probably go with Carson Wentz."

Owens says he ain't dissin' Donovan ... telling TMZ Sports ﻿Wentz is just that good.

"Look at what he's done, and what is this -- year two? The upside for him is through the roof. He's definitely making his case for (MVP)."

And if the truth hurts -- that's McNabb's problem.

"So what? If he is, it is what it is."

FYI, T.O. told us him and Donovan squashed their beef ﻿several years back ... but maybe time doesn't heal all wounds??