Simone Biles Blasts Gabby Douglas Don't Victim Shame Aly Raisman!

Simone Biles Blasts Gabby Douglas: Don't Victim Shame Aly Raisman!

Breaking News

Simone Biles is publicly attacking her former Team USA gymnastics teammate Gabby Douglas -- and it's all over comments Gabby made insinuating some women invite sexual abuse by the way they dress.

It all started with Aly Raisman ... their 2016 U.S. Olympic teammate who recently went public with allegations she was sexually assaulted by ex-Team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman -- who famously posed nude for the ESPN Body Issue -- received hate from people who shot down her story because of the provocative pics.

Raisman clapped back with a message on social media Friday morning saying, "Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse."

That's when Gabby got involved ... saying:

"However it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd."

Biles saw Gabby's comment and went scorched-earth ... saying:

"Shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her."

She continued, "I support you Aly 💕 & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG.

We reached out to Douglas for comment -- so far, no word back.