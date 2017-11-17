Tyron Woodley to Nate Diaz: I'll Smash You With a Jacked Up Shoulder!

Tyron Woodley to Nate Diaz: I'll Smash You With a Jacked Up Shoulder!

Nate Diaz ain't gonna like this ...

Tyron Woodley says he's so confident he'll beat Nate's ass if they clash at UFC 219 next month ... he's willing to fight him with a busted shoulder!!!

"If there's any fighter that I think that I can fight with my shoulder not 100% ... it's that dude," Tyron said on "The Hollywood Beatdown" on the TMZ Sports YouTube channel.

Tyron is rehabbing a labrum tear -- but says he's not worried about it one bit.

There's A LOT more -- Tyron talks about the money he thinks he and Nate can rake in from the fight ... and why he's not even a little bit scared of Nate's famous Stockton Slap.

Woodley also tells us if snorting workout powder is a real problem in the bodybuilding community after the death of Rich Piana.

Plus ... Tyron gives props to Trump???? Yep.