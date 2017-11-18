Farrah Abraham Here's a Big Black Friday Deal for Ya!!

Farrah Abraham's Porn Partners Hawking Vids for $1, Black Friday Only!

EXCLUSIVE

Farrah Abraham's ass is going bargain basement, as in $1, for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Farrah made 2 live appearances on the porn site, CamSoda, this year. She delivered on the first, but pissed off fans the second time when she backed out of the anal scene she promised to do.

The site had to offer refunds, but some marketing genius came up with a plan to recoup the dough. CamSoda will hawk all the videos Farrah's done with them -- streaming or download -- for $1.

That's right, you can now call her "1 Buck Butt!" Just for Black Friday, though.