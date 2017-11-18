Urijah Faber Jean-Claude Would Be A Damme Good UFC Fighter

Urijah Faber Says Jean-Claude Would Be A Damme Good UFC Fighter

You MMA fighters are lucky Jean-Claude Van Damme is busy as an international movie star ... 'cause UFC legend Urijah Faber says if he wasn't doing that, JCVD could be kicking ass in the octagon.

Faber attended a kicking clinic Van Damme put on in Sacramento this week, a clinic also attended by Faber's Team Alpha Male cohort Cody Garbrandt.

Van Damme got busy with his legs (as he always does) but when we talked to Urijah we needed to know if he thought the Muscles from Brussels could ever do it FOR REAL.

"Oh, absolutely."

BTW, this isn't just Faber's opinion, he told TMZ Sports JCVD actually went toe-to-toe with one of the guys from his squad, and things got a little interesting.

"He actually got in with one of our pros and was moving around, and they started going back and forth and he actually caught the guy in the face with a little heel kick and it almost got heated there we had to calm it down."

Guy obviously never saw "Bloodsport."