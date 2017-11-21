Meek Mill Still Hosting Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway from Prison

Meek Mill Prison Can't Stop Me ... I've Got Turkeys to Give Away!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill isn't letting prison bars crush his holiday spirit when it comes to his traditional Thanksgiving turkey giveaway ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Meek tell us his family and friends plan to continue his annual "A DreamChaser's Thanksgiving" for Philly families. We're told Meek's camp will be handing out 1,000 birds Wednesday to 4 different organizations, just like they have been doing since 2013.

Undeterred by their host's 2-4 year sentence ... Meek's team will be on the move all day:

- 11 AM ET at Unity in the Community

- Noon at Bible Way Baptist Church

- 1:30 PM ET at Martin Luther King Rec Center

- 2:45 PM ET at Strawberry Mansion Learning Center

Meek ain't free, but his turkeys are. Happy Thanksgiving!