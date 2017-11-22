Kendra Wilkinson Throws 'I Picked Cotton' Party!!! What Slavery?

Kendra Wilkinson Picks Cotton in Texas, Throws Insensitive Celebration

Exclusive Details

Kendra Wilkinson ain't just deep in the heart of Texas, she's knee-deep in controversy after reveling in the joy -- as she sees it -- of picking cotton.

Kendra knocked off an odd bucket list item Wednesday when she pulled over -- mid-road trip with her husband, Hank Baskett -- to wander into a random field and pick a cotton bulb clean.

Kendra joked she might get shot for trespassing -- a legit concern, to be honest -- but the tone deaf move came when she loudly celebrated, and posted it on social media. Perhaps a little too giddy for something so connected to slavery?

Kendra's rep tells TMZ she didn't intend to offend, and she's sorry if anyone took it the wrong way. As for anyone claiming she's racist -- the rep pointed out Hank is black.