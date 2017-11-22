Team USA Doc Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Gymnasts

Team USA Doc Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Gymnasts

Breaking News

Dr. Larry Nassar just pled guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting multiple girls while working as a doctor for Team USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Nassar appeared in a Michigan courtroom early Wednesday morning dressed in his jailhouse orange jumpsuit where he entered the plea.

He now faces 25 to 40 years in prison.

Nassar was accused of molesting dozens of high profile athletes -- including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- while telling the women he was simply performing routine physical exams.

Aly Raisman was not happy with the proceedings -- tweeting, "Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor."