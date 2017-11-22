Team USA Doc Larry Nassar Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Gymnasts

Dr. Larry Nassar just pled guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting multiple girls while working as a doctor for Team USA gymnastics and Michigan State University.
Nassar appeared in a Michigan courtroom early Wednesday morning dressed in his jailhouse orange jumpsuit where he entered the plea.
He now faces 25 to 40 years in prison.
Nassar was accused of molesting dozens of high profile athletes -- including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney -- while telling the women he was simply performing routine physical exams.
Aly Raisman was not happy with the proceedings -- tweeting, "Court referring to Larry as DOCTOR Nassar. I AM DISGUSTED. I am very disappointed. He does NOT deserve that. Larry is digusting. Larry is a MONSTER not a doctor."
JUST IN: Former Team USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar pleads guilty after he was accused of sexual assault by gymnasts https://t.co/QDln1ON0fm pic.twitter.com/goCkbfbYPn— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2017