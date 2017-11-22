Texas Congressman Joe Barton Apologizes for Sending Nude Pic to Woman, Not His Wife

Rep. Joe Barton Apologizes for Sending Junk Pics And Sexting Woman

Texas Congressman Joe Barton sent nudes and illicit text messages to a woman, and he's apologizing for the graphic image first revealed by a Twitter user.

Barton, a Republican, sent the nude photo showing his penis. The Twitter user censored the image, and also revealed a sext that reads, "I want u soo bad. Right now."

Barton now says, "While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended."

He adds, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."

The Twitter user who posted the naked shot and graphic text claims to also have several videos of Barton masturbating -- and tagged the Twitter accounts of President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz. It's unclear if the tweeter is the woman to whom Barton admits sending the photos -- but the person claims he/she is being "harassed" by Barton.

Representative Barton has served in the House for 32 years. He recently announced a re-election bid, but now tells the Texas Tribune he's reconsidering