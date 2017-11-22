Texas Congressman Joe Barton Apologizes for Sending Nude Pic to Woman, Not His Wife

Texas Congressman Joe Barton sent nudes and illicit text messages to a woman, and he's apologizing for the graphic image first revealed by a Twitter user.
Barton, a Republican, sent the nude photo showing his penis. The Twitter user censored the image, and also revealed a sext that reads, "I want u soo bad. Right now."
Barton now says, "While separated from my second wife, prior to the divorce, I had sexual relationships with other mature adult women. Each was consensual. Those relationships have ended."
He adds, "I am sorry I did not use better judgment during those days. I am sorry that I let my constituents down."
The Twitter user who posted the naked shot and graphic text claims to also have several videos of Barton masturbating -- and tagged the Twitter accounts of President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz. It's unclear if the tweeter is the woman to whom Barton admits sending the photos -- but the person claims he/she is being "harassed" by Barton.
Representative Barton has served in the House for 32 years. He recently announced a re-election bid, but now tells the Texas Tribune he's reconsidering