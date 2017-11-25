Disney Channel's 'Bizaardvark' Star in Line for Nearly $800k

Disney Channel Star Staring Down Nearly $800k ... Thanks 'Bizaardvark'!!!

Teen star Ethan Wacker's Disney Channel sitcom, "Bizaardvark," should be called 'Cash Cow' ... as far as he's concerned -- 'cause the kid's in line to earn way more than half a mil off the franchise.

We got a hold of the 15-year-old's contract, filed in court because he's a minor, and for the first 2 seasons alone -- 41 episodes -- he's hauled in more than $375k. If the Mouse House signs up for 2 more seasons, with his raises, Ethan could earn more than another $400,000.

The contract also accounts for a potential "Bizaardvark" movie -- Ethan gets $150k for that. He'll bank $75k per movie if Disney opts to use him in any other flicks ... plus some bonus change -- $500 a pop for public appearances.

Your parents were right. It pays to study ... your scripts.