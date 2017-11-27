Houston Astros Players Got HUGE World Series Bonus Checks!

The World Series bonus checks are in ... and the Houston Astros are coming up BIG!!!!
Here's how it works ... each team in the MLB playoffs gets a bonus check based on how far they advanced. The bonus money is pooled from gate receipts from the playoff games.
The big winner -- the Houston Astros ... with each player getting a $438,901.57 bonus check!!!!
According to MLB, it's the largest bonus ever paid out. The previous record was held by the 2014 SF Giants, which paid players $392k each.
But don't feel too sorry for the L.A. Dodgers ... even though they lost the World Series, each player still made out with $259,722.14.
Here's how the rest of the bonuses paid out:
NY Yankees -- $138k
Chicago Cubs -- $133k
AZ Diamondbacks -- $40k
Boston Red Sox --$36k
Cleveland Indians -- $36k
Washington Nationals -- $36k
Colorado Rockies -- $18k
Minnesota Twins -- $18k
It pays to be good.