Houston Astros Players Got HUGE World Series Bonus Checks!

The World Series bonus checks are in ... and the Houston Astros are coming up BIG!!!!

Here's how it works ... each team in the MLB playoffs gets a bonus check based on how far they advanced. The bonus money is pooled from gate receipts from the playoff games.

The big winner -- the Houston Astros ... with each player getting a $438,901.57 bonus check!!!!

According to MLB, it's the largest bonus ever paid out. The previous record was held by the 2014 SF Giants, which paid players $392k each.

But don't feel too sorry for the L.A. Dodgers ... even though they lost the World Series, each player still made out with $259,722.14.

Here's how the rest of the bonuses paid out:

NY Yankees -- $138k

Chicago Cubs -- $133k

AZ Diamondbacks -- $40k

Boston Red Sox --$36k

Cleveland Indians -- $36k

Washington Nationals -- $36k

Colorado Rockies -- $18k

Minnesota Twins -- $18k

It pays to be good.