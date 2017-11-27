Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry First Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement.

The couple walked hand-in-hand at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and fans gathered outside the gates to cheer them on.

Kensington Palace is where Harry grew up with his parents, Charles and Diana. It's also where William and Kate call home.

As for Meghan's ring ... it's made of 3 stones -- 2 diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection and a third stone from Botswana where the couple recently went on holiday.