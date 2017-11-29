Nikola Mirotic Accepts Bobby Portis' Apology After Practice Fight

Nikola Mirotic I Forgive Bobby Portis ... For Breaking My Face

Chicago Bulls star Nikola Mirotic says he's ready to bury the hatchet with teammate Bobby Portis ... saying he's accepted Portis' apology for punching him during a practice last month.

Mirotic -- who had been sidelined since Oct. 17 with 2 broken bones in his face -- returned to practice on Wednesday ... and told reporters he's ready to move past the incident.

“We are teammates. We’re fighting for this team. We’re going to do what we need to do to make it work," Mirotic said.

“Bobby & me, and the team, we’re doing what we’re supposed to do and being professional.”