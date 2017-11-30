Johnny Manziel Off The Hook In Domestic Violence Case

Johnny Manziel Off Hook In Dom. Violence Case

Johnny Manziel is finally free and clear of his domestic violence charge in Texas ... almost 2 years after the alleged assault went down.

Manziel's then-GF, Colleen Crowley﻿, told cops JM hit her several times after a day of boozin' in January 2016. He was indicted for misdemeanor assault.

JM struck a deal with prosecutors in Dallas last December ... agreeing to take an anger management course and keep his nose clean -- in addition to other terms -- in exchange for having the charge dropped.

In court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the Dallas District Attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case ... and he signed off.

Johnny Football and Crowley split after the incident ... and he's now engaged to be married to Bre Tiesi.