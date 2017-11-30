LaVar Ball Says Donald Trump's ZO2 Shoes Have Been Sent

LaVar Ball I Sent Trump His ZO2 Shoes ... POTUS Rocking BBB?!

Donald Trump is officially a Big Baller -- this according to LaVar Ball, who says POTUS ZO2 kicks are in the mail ... on the way to the White House!

"I sent Trump his shoes," LaVar told TMZ Sports at Staples Center after Lakers vs. Warriors. "He should have them -- unless they took 'em!"

Unclear if White House security would let Trump receive the package -- especially with his mortal enemy's name on the return address -- but props to LaVar for following up on his weekend promise.

The BBB founder also threw some shade at Steph Curry before he rode off into the night -- saying the 2-time MVP ain't better than Lonzo Ball or even LaMelo!

Right.