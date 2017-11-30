Lil Uzi Vert Most Dirt Bike Charges Dropped XO Community Service Llif3

Lil Uzi Vert Gets Most Dirt Bike Charges Dropped, Faces Community Service

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Uzi Vert ﻿just revved himself into a big legal win -- most of the charges from his dirt bike stunt were dropped, except for one ... which will cost him a lil' volunteer work.

Uzi skated on 12 of the 13 charges against him stemming from his dirt bike joyride last year -- but he did plead guilty to one of 'em ... failure to maintain his lane.

We broke the story ... Uzi was arrested last December for allegedly riding the wrong way on a street in Atlanta with a buddy of his, driving on a sidewalk and crossing 5 lanes of traffic.

He also allegedly tried ditching the bike after losing his balance and attempted to flee on foot. He got caught, though -- and faced a slew of traffic violations.

Lucky for him, the remaining charge only requires community service as punishment. Uzi's gotta do 80 hours, plus pay a $1,000 fine and court costs. Next time, don't push it to the edge.