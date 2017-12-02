Robert Horry Won't Be Charged for Fight with Opposing Basketball Coach

Robert Horry No Foul for Fight With Opposing Hoops Coach

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Horry's off the hook for getting into a fistfight with another coach at his kid's basketball tournament ... no charges will be brought against him.

We broke the story ... Horry was being investigated for battery by the LAPD for an altercation with the man at the Nike 3ON3 tournament at L.A. Live in August. In the video of the incident, Horry was seen getting shoved by the opposing coach and then going after him.

According to L.A. City Attorney ... the case was reviewed and rejected because prosecutors didn't think they had enough to convict the former NBA star.

As we reported ... the coach said Horry initiated the violent encounter and he only shoved him first to protect himself. Horry told a different story ... saying the coach struck first and he had to defend himself.

Looks like the law sided with Big Shot Rob.