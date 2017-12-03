Chuck Liddell Chael Sonnen Is a Damn Liar ... I Didn't Turn Down Crap!

Chuck Liddell says Chael Sonnen's claim that he turned down multiple offers to fight him is complete and utter BS ... and he ain't gonna let it slide.
"I've never been offered a fight with him," Chuck told TMZ Sports. "Never. No one's offered me anything to fight him. Not even a bad deal that I didn't take."
The Iceman says Chael's just up to his old tricks -- churning out fake news -- and he's got a solution to shut him up once and for all.
"He knows where I train at. Come on down! We'll see what he can do."
Probably ain't gonna happen since Sonnen's signed up to fight Rampage Jackson in January ... but it definitely looks like Liddell's prepping for somebody.
This is what I work for. This is my motivation. I’ll never regret any of the hard work, hardship, sacrifices I’ve made to have this life, not for one second. I was told by a good friend “everyone wants what you have but none of these guys are willing to do what you do” if you want something you have to be willing to put in the work. Anything worth having takes work and a lot of it. When you’re willing to do whatever it takes to make your dreams come true anything is possible. Now I am back at it and it is grueling but I couldn’t feel better about where I am at right now!👊🏻 #mentaltoughness #beastmode #nostoppingnow #alwaysafighter #motivated #determined #noquitinme