Conor McGregor Flossin' w/ Versace, Rita Ora & Lewis Hamilton at Fashion Awards

Here's Conor McGregor and Lewis Hamilton ﻿proving you don't have to be in the NBA to be sports fashionistas ... stuntin' like bosses at the annual Fashion Awards show in London.

The UFC and F1 mega-stars pulled up to the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall on Monday night and posed for some pics with fashion icon Donatella Versace -- who was honored at the ceremony.

Conor was no doubt rockin' one of his custom David August suits ... but Lewis might've outdone the champ with his bright-red plaid joint.

McGregor and Hamilton kept the party going inside the venue -- rubbing elbows with Rita Ora and supermodels Irina Shayk and Jourdan Dunn.

