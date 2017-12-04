'The Simpsons' Need to Give Apu Some Power Says Comedian Hari Kondabolu

'The Simpsons' Here's How to Fix Apu Problems ... Says Hari Kondabolu

Hank Azaria's stereotypical Indian voice as 'Simpsons' character Apu isn't the show's biggest problem -- it's getting Apu some power ... according to the comedian who's challenging producers to make changes.

Hari Kondabolu's documentary, "The Problem with Apu" prompted Hank to tell us he's sorry if he offended anyone with his portrayal of Apu. He also hinted there's a chance Apu doesn't come back -- but Hari says there's a better solution.

'Simpsons' producers, listen up -- we think Hari just made your jobs a little easier.

He might need a writing credit though, if you use this idea. Doh!!