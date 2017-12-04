Tom Brady I Hope Gronk Isn't Suspended For Late Hit On Bills Player

Tom Brady hopes he won't have to play without Rob Gronkowski next week ... despite the superstar tight end's controversial late hit on a defenseless Bills player on Sunday.

TB12 spoke with 'Kirk and Callahan' on WEEI Monday morning and addressed the hit on Tre'Davious White -- resulting in a concussion -- saying Gronk lashed out after growing frustrated with unfair calls earlier in the game.

"It's an emotional game and these are like spur of the moment things, they just happen," Brady says.

"You always love to keep your cool all the time but you're in a sport where you're trying to run and block and hit and tackle and be physical and aggressive. That's why people tune in."

"I think if it was a pillow fight, people wouldn't tune in to watch."

When he was asked whether Gronk deserves to be suspended, Brady defended his teammate ... saying, "I certainly hope not."