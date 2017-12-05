Chris Pratt: Carson Wentz is a Helluva Player, But Russell Wilson for MVP!!

Chris Pratt Wentz is a Helluva Player But Russell Wilson for MVP!!

Chris Pratt is giving credit where it's due -- even if it's the QB on one of his favorite team's conference rivals -- 'cause he says Carson Wentz is "a helluva player" ... but he's got someone else in mind to win MVP this season.

TMZ Sports spoke with Star-Lord -- a HUGE Seahawks fan -- about the tight race for the league's best player ... and while he gives the Eagles star props, he says Russell Wilson shouldn't be overlooked.

Pratt's got a point -- Wilson's stats (3,256 yards, 26 TDs and 8 interceptions) are pretty similar to Wentz's (3,005 yards, 29 TD, and 6 INT) ... but the 'Hawks just took down the Eagles, and he makes sure we don't forget that.