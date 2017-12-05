Joanna Krupa & Ex We Agree On This ... Our Miami Condo's Gotta Go!!!

Joanna Krupa & Ex Selling Miami Condo for $2 Million

EXCLUSIVE

Joanna Krupa isn't the only thing back on the market after finalizing her divorce -- so is the Miami condo she shared with now ex-husband, Romain Zago.

The couple's 2 bedroom, 3 bath unit inside the Four Seasons is for sale for $2 million. The 2,100 square foot pad originally went on the market for $2.2 mill, but the price was recently slashed.

It's a corner unit on the 42nd floor, so it's got killer views, plus marble floors and all the amenities of a 5-star hotel.

Krupa's been living in L.A. since officially calling it quits with Zago in August.