Rita Ora 'Date Night' with Conor McGregor ... at Fashion Awards

Conor McGregor mingled with a lot of huge celebs at London's Fashion Awards on Monday night -- including Rita Ora, who shared photos of her and the UFC mega-star with the caption: "Date night."
Date night @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/G4gR5KJ11Y— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) December 5, 2017
The fighter and pop singer were hangin' together for most of the ceremony ... seated together at a table with F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton and supermodels Irina Shayk and Jourdan Dunn.
But, before you freak out -- Conor just had a kid with longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin ... and Rita was rumored to be dating Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, over the summer.
Still ... that didn't stop the haters from coming at Ora over her tweet -- including Conor's BFF Artem Lobov, who said, "Sorry Rita, burgers are nice but not when a man has steak at home."