Abby Wambach: 'Idiots' Stole My Car, Wrote Hate Speech

Soccer legend Abby Wambach says she's the victim of a hate crime -- claiming some "idiots" stole her car for a joy ride ... and then returned it with hate speech scribbled all over the inside.

"They stole valuables including a purse and wallet (gift to my wife)," the former Team USA star said in a post on Instagram ... "and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car."

Wambach says the incident occurred Wednesday morning (between the hours of 1:34 AM and 4:30 AM) at the Florida home where she lives with her wife, Glennon Doyle.

"They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us."

Wambach says surveillance cameras captured the license plate of a car they believe belongs to the scumbags.

"This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone."

TMZ Sports spoke with local law enforcement and we're told they are "aware and investigating."