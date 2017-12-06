Matt Damon Says Gronk Deserved Suspension For Late Hit

EXCLUSIVE
Consider this case closed ... 'cause one of the biggest Boston sports superfans on the planet says Rob Gronkowski deserved to be suspended for his late hit on a Bills player on Sunday.
TMZ Sports got Matt Damon's reaction to Gronk getting benched for one game after a controversial hit on Tre'Davious White ... and while you can tell he didn't wanna admit it, Damon says it was worthy of a suspension.
FYI ... Damon freakin' loves his Pats -- as he's told us time after time after time -- and he still shows love for Gronk ... but yeah, dude. It was a dirty hit.