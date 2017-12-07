Courtney Stodden Applauds Trump Recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli Capital

Courtney Stodden, of all people, has a hot take on President Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and it's tied directly to her deep roots ... in Christianity.
We got Courtney leaving church Avalon in Hollywood Wednesday night, and she's down with Trump's historic decision in the Middle East. Her reasoning is a little vague, but it's definitely got something to do with Jesus.
Of course, the territorial beef is between Jews and Muslims, but dare we say it ... we think we understand Courtney's point: Jerusalem's a big deal for Christians too.
Either way, she's on board and offers the Prez a reluctant high-five.
I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem... pic.twitter.com/YwgWmT0O8m— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2017