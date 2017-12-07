LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Will Both Be Lakers, Says Ex-UCLA Star Shabazz Muhammad

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball LaVar's Right, Both Will Be Lakers ... Says Ex-UCLA Star

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are destined to be Lakers -- so says former UCLA star Shabazz Muhammad, who's got no doubt LaVar﻿'s master plan is gonna work to perfection.

We got Bazz out on Rodeo Drive before his T-Wolves crushed the Clippers on Wednesday ... and he told us he's known the Ball boys for years -- and thinks both Gelo and Melo have what it takes to team with Lonzo in L.A.

"Think so, man" Muhammad told TMZ Sports﻿, when we asked if LiAngelo could cut it in the NBA. "I think they gonna play all on the same team, too."

Bazz says he's a believer that LaVar "speaks everything into existence," so it'd be foolish to question any of his moves -- whether that's getting his boys in purple and gold or pulling them outta college.