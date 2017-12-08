New Orleans Saints Players Back Mike Mitchell In Hilarious Video

New Orleans Saints Players We Support Mike Mitchell ... Hilarious Video!

Mike Mitchell's scathing video takedown of the NFL -- and Commissioner Roger Goodell -- is resonating with other players ... especially two guys on the New Orleans Saints.

TMZ Sports spoke with Saints CB Sterling Moore and LB Craig Robertson before they played the Falcons in Atlanta on Thursday ... and they both made it clear they stand by Mitchell.

FYI, Mitchell -- safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers -- went off on the NFL and Goodell over recent suspensions and fines levied against defensive players. The video went viral.

But if you don't care about the league drama ... watch the video anyway -- these guys are hilarious!