Jerry Sandusky's Son Gets Prison In Child Sex Abuse Case

Jerry Sandusky's 42-year-old son is following in his father's shameful footsteps -- he was ALSO just sentenced to serve time in prison after pleading guilty in his child sex abuse case.

Officials say Jeffrey Sandusky requested nude and sexually explicit photos from underage girls -- 2 sisters.

Cops say Jeffrey asked one of the underage girls to send a pic of her "taking a piss."

Sandusky eventually pled guilty to 14 criminal counts including solicitation of child porn -- and Friday, he was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in state prison. He was facing up to 8 years.

He's also required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender -- which is the highest level in Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey's dad, Jerry Sandusky, is currently serving a 30 to 60 year sentence for sexually assaulting young boys while he was a football coach at Penn State.