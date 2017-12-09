Chris Bosh's House Was a Drug Trafficking Fortress, Cops Say

Chris Bosh's House Drug Trafficking Fortress ... Cops Say

EXCLUSIVE

The Texas home owned by NBA star Chris Bosh had all of the hallmarks of a traditional drug trafficking den ... from iron gates to security cameras -- this according to the cops who raided the joint.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Bosh's mother, Freida, is listed as a suspect in an alleged crack cocaine and heroin trafficking operation based out of the home Chris owns in DeSoto, Texas.

Cops conducted an covert sting operation to obtain evidence -- which included sending an undercover officer to the home on Tuesday to snatch and grab trash bags that had been left outside of the home.

Officials say investigators sifted through the trash and found tons of evidence -- including baggies with cocaine residue, weed paraphernalia, burned joints and mail with Freida's name on it.

As for the drug trafficking den -- cops say the home was guarded by a large iron fence and outfitted with security cameras ... "a common tactic for drug traffickers" for obvious reasons.

Cops say one of the suspects has a rap sheet that includes violent crime -- including an incident where he was arrested for allegedly shooting a guy in the face during a drug deal.

One law enforcement source tells TMZ Sports ... Chris is not suspected of any wrongdoing and his only real connection is the fact he owns the property.

So, how the hell did Bosh's mother get mixed up in such a dangerous situation? Unclear at this point.

We're told no arrests have been made at this point -- but they could be coming soon.