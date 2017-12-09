Robert Horry Says LeBron James' L.A. Mansions Don't Make Him a Laker

Robert Horry LeBron's L.A. Cribs Don't Make Him a Laker

Sorry, Laker Nation -- Robert Horry says LeBron swoopin' up another castle in L.A. does NOT mean King James is joining Lonzo and friends next year.

We got the Lakers playoffs legend leaving Blake Griffin's comedy show in Hollywood ... and Horry broke it down for us, plain and simple.

"You got money like that, you can have two big cribs anywhere you wanna have 'em!!" Big Shot Bob told TMZ Sports.

Horry says it's clear that Bron loves L.A. livin' ... after droppin' a combined $44 MIL on his mansions in Tinsel Town.

Just don't roll out the welcome mat for him. Yet.