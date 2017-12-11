Giancarlo Stanton Rages in Miami w/ 2 Chainz Hours After Yankees Trade

Giancarlo Stanton Rages in Miami with 2 Chainz Hours After Yankees Trade

Breaking News

Giancarlo Stanton wasn't in a hurry to leave Miami after he was traded to the Yankees -- he stuck around an extra day to rage in Miami with 2 Chainz.

The big trade news was announced late Friday night -- but less than 24 hours later, Stanton was at Rockwell x 1OAK Art Basel pop up event in Miami on Saturday ... where he got onstage and partied with the rapper.

Also, CHECK OUT THAT PINKY RING -- LEGENDARY!!!!!

2 Chainz also hooked Stanton up with a magnum sized bottle of Ace of Spades bubbly.

The ex-Marlins superstar is set to be introduced as the new face of the Yankees Monday ... so, this could have been his unofficial "goodbye" to the city he ran for half a decade.

It's almost kinda sad -- until you remember his $325 MILLION contract.