TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Simone Biles Mastered All Our Moves in 2-3 Days! ... Says Texans Cheerleader

12/11/2017 3:42 PM PST

Simone Biles Mastered Texans Cheerleader Playbook in Less Than 3 Days

EXCLUSIVE

In case you weren't already impressed by Simone Biles' cheerleading debut for the Houston Texans, get this -- it took the gymnast just DAYS to master the squad's whole routine!!

"She learned everything for that game in literally 2 to 3 days," Texans cheerleader Mallory Moore told TMZ Sports

Simone was such a badass on game day, Mallory says the Olympic legend now has her own locker ... and can come through anytime she feels like bustin' out her boots and pom-poms.

"Once you're a part of the team, you're a part of the sisterhood."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web