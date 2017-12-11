Simone Biles Mastered All Our Moves in 2-3 Days! ... Says Texans Cheerleader

Simone Biles Mastered Texans Cheerleader Playbook in Less Than 3 Days

EXCLUSIVE

In case you weren't already impressed by Simone Biles' cheerleading debut for the Houston Texans, get this -- it took the gymnast just DAYS to master the squad's whole routine!!

"She learned everything for that game in literally 2 to 3 days," Texans cheerleader Mallory Moore told TMZ Sports.

Simone was such a badass on game day, Mallory says the Olympic legend now has her own locker ... and can come through anytime she feels like bustin' out her boots and pom-poms.

"Once you're a part of the team, you're a part of the sisterhood."