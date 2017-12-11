Ty Dolla $ign, YG Settle with Australian Soccer Star for Six Figures Over Club Beating

Ty Dolla $ign, YG Pay 6 Figures to Aussie Soccer Star Over Club Beating

Ty Dolla $ign and YG's alleged beatdown of an Australian soccer star apparently cost 'em big-time -- 'cause the guy says they dropped at least $100k to keep the matter out of court.

Aussie footballer Nelly Yoa tells TMZ he settled with Ty and YG for a low six-figure amount to avoid a potential lawsuit against them for allegedly beating the crap out of him in 2015.

We broke the story ... Nelly says the rappers punched and kicked him in the head when they tried clearing out a VIP room at a nightclub in Melbourne that he refused to vacate. He claimed the alleged beating cost him a soccer deal that woulda made him a fortune.

Nelly put T&Y on official notice a couple months ago, letting them know a lawsuit was coming.

We've reached out to Ty and YG to confirm the settlement ... so far, no word back.